Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,186,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Manning & Napier worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 50,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MN opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 3.06. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $8.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.88.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

