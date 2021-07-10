Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 76,200 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 255,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 76,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.96% of Echo Global Logistics worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECHO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,673,000 after buying an additional 135,945 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,240,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,601,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 19.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 123,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 32.5% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 494,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $28.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $765.25 million, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.15. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ECHO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

In related news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

