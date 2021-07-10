Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 157,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Health Catalyst at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,462,000 after purchasing an additional 246,103 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,437,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 186,266 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $8,569,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $8,169,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 262,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 140,777 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCAT opened at $58.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.65. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.42.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other Health Catalyst news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $179,480.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,878.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $35,078.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,250 shares in the company, valued at $857,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,622 shares of company stock worth $12,823,060. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

