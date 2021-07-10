Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €37.75 ($44.41).

RNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

EPA RNO opened at €33.50 ($39.41) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.46. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

