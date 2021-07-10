Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives $66.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCII shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:RCII traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.20. The company had a trading volume of 408,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,455. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,783,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,091,000 after buying an additional 422,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,089,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,454,000 after buying an additional 354,346 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth approximately $20,107,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,805,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

