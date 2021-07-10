REPO (REPO) Price Hits $0.0575 on Major Exchanges

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. One REPO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $40,343.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00045272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00116673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00161906 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,674.57 or 0.99601490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.66 or 0.00933646 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

