Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

REPYY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repsol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.20. Repsol has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.14.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Repsol had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Repsol will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

