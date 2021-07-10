Request (REQ) One Day Volume Hits $702,364.00

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request coin can currently be bought for $0.0497 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $49.73 million and $702,364.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00053782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $291.04 or 0.00874400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00044519 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

