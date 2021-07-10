Research Analysts Set Expectations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.90. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.15 EPS.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on JAZZ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $183.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $105.07 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,291,630 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $136,289,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $94,695,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,983,000 after purchasing an additional 479,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,943,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.