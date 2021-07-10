Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 2,500 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,329 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.8% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 47.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 28,192 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,844 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,686,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $869,276,000 after acquiring an additional 191,906 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.0% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,935,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

Microsoft stock opened at $277.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $280.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

