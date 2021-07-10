Reviewing Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) & Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) and Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Latham Group alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Latham Group and Berry Global Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78 Berry Global Group 0 1 10 0 2.91

Latham Group presently has a consensus price target of $34.86, suggesting a potential upside of 14.93%. Berry Global Group has a consensus price target of $71.92, suggesting a potential upside of 8.47%. Given Latham Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Latham Group is more favorable than Berry Global Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Latham Group and Berry Global Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Latham Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Berry Global Group $11.71 billion 0.76 $559.00 million $4.85 13.67

Berry Global Group has higher revenue and earnings than Latham Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Berry Global Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Berry Global Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Latham Group and Berry Global Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latham Group N/A N/A N/A Berry Global Group 5.61% 34.88% 4.65%

Summary

Berry Global Group beats Latham Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc. was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources. Its Consumer Packaging North America segment provides containers and pails for branded and private label customers; lightweight polypropylene cups and lids for hot and cold beverages; child-resistant, continuous-thread, and tamper closures, as well as aerosol overcaps; bottles and prescription vials; and extruded and laminate tubes. Its Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and agriculture films. Its Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment provides medical garment materials, surgical drapes, household cleaning wipes, and face masks for infection prevention; components for baby diapers, adult incontinence, and other absorbent hygiene products, elastic films and laminates, and substrates for dryer sheets; and products and components for geosynthetics and filtration products. The company sells its products through direct sales force of professionals and distributors in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internally. The company was formerly known as Berry Plastics Group, Inc. and changed its name to Berry Global Group, Inc. in April 2017. Berry Global Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.