Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

REXR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.25.

NYSE REXR opened at $58.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.51. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.93, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.