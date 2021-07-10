Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.24.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Shares of RKT opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 336.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.