Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
RKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.24.
Shares of RKT opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 336.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.67% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.