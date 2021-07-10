Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stake Increased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,425,000 after purchasing an additional 445,694 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $76,115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total transaction of $989,054.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,165,021. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROK opened at $291.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $293.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

