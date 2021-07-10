Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $288.47 and last traded at $287.46. 1,206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 952,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total transaction of $989,054.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,165,021. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,425,000 after purchasing an additional 445,694 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

