Roth Capital Increases Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Price Target to $6.20

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $4.40 to $6.20 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amplify Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

AMPY stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 4.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73. Amplify Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $72.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 257.95% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amplify Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 71,911 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $663,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. 32.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

