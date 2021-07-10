Route One Investment Company L.P. Has $147.60 Million Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Guidewire Software comprises about 3.7% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Route One Investment Company L.P. owned approximately 1.73% of Guidewire Software worth $147,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $1,462,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $11,496,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GWRE stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.66. The company had a trading volume of 232,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,758. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.62. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.86.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

