RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Holdings Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,300 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of RPT Realty worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPT opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,295.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.94. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RPT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

