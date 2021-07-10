S.Finance (SFG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $272,983.00

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, S.Finance has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One S.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000702 BTC on exchanges. S.Finance has a market cap of $20,202.77 and $272,983.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get S.Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00055171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.67 or 0.00902345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005250 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance (CRYPTO:SFG) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official website is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade S.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy S.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for S.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.