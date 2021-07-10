Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $190.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAFM. Barclays cut Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.14.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $184.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.69. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $108.57 and a 12-month high of $195.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

