Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 26.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,087 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sanofi by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,595 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,956 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $43,921,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after buying an additional 245,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 22.5% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,312,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,719,000 after buying an additional 241,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.88 on Friday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

