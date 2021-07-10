Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

SC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of SC opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 51.93, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $41.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,737 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 64,988 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 44,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.