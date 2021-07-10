Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Barclays

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.67.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 51.93, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

