Scotiabank Cuts Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$41.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPXWF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Capital Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of CPXWF opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.77. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $33.96.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

