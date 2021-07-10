Scotiabank Reiterates “C$2.90” Price Target for Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS)

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) received a C$2.90 price target from Scotiabank in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QUIS. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of QUIS opened at C$1.56 on Thursday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$501.00 million and a PE ratio of -27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

