ScPrime Price Reaches $0.0435 on Top Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $1.58 million and $534.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,003,145 coins and its circulating supply is 36,319,534 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

