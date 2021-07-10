Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the company will earn $7.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.00.

C has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $68.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,703 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

