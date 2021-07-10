Secret (SCRT) Price Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, Secret has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00003156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $74.11 million and approximately $385,613.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.85 or 0.00373571 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00013649 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $525.91 or 0.01561050 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 188,045,489 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.