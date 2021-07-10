SEGRO’s (SEGXF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SEGXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cheuvreux initiated coverage on SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. SEGRO has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

