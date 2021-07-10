Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $91,384.00

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $351,434.44 and approximately $91,384.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00045259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00116164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00162005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,636.95 or 0.99844444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.02 or 0.00932114 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

