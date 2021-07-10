Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SELB shares. William Blair raised Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

SELB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 309,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 20,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,063 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1,387.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 115,828 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.