Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) traded up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.25. 324,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 45,745,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Separately, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $218,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,020,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,809,628.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francine Kaufman sold 62,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $250,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,120,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,895,855 shares of company stock worth $13,327,584 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Senseonics by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,846 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Senseonics by 1,504.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 961,569 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Senseonics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Senseonics by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 78,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

