ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $611.54.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after acquiring an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,995,000 after acquiring an additional 787,675 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $422,789,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $282,540,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $566.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $500.76. The company has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of 755.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $390.84 and a 1 year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

