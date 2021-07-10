SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 13,222 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 137.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,828 shares of company stock valued at $205,144 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

