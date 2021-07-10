SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 77.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,846 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 52,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -291.10 and a beta of 1.57. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.