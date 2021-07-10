SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 409.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,887,000 after buying an additional 69,376 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 25.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,785,000 after purchasing an additional 66,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 25.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,926,000 after purchasing an additional 56,235 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WD-40 by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,672,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WDFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of WDFC opened at $255.03 on Friday. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $183.55 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.70.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.