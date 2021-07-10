SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 16,801 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 124.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 145,968 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in BOX by 51.8% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 688,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after acquiring an additional 234,805 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BOX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in BOX by 46.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 101,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 52,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:BOX opened at $25.09 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

