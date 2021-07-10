SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 16,080 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,080 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of OFG Bancorp worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,112,000 after purchasing an additional 89,307 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 963,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 78,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OFG opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.53.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $128.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

