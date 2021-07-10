SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,595 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,595 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $92.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.30. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

