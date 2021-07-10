SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 23,636 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,636 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 68.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after buying an additional 11,573,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,821,055,000 after buying an additional 573,399 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $803,020,000 after buying an additional 56,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $754,215,000 after buying an additional 187,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after buying an additional 2,077,099 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

V.F. stock opened at $83.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.36. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

