SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 23,690 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,690 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Quidel by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Quidel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Quidel news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,868.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $123.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.62. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The business had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

