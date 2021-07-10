Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Buys Shares of 20,210 Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,403.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,367.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $66,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,804.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,931 shares of company stock worth $167,075 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,191. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $16.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

