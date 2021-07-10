SHIBA INU Tops One Day Trading Volume of $327.41 Million (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded 4% lower against the dollar. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $3.16 billion and $327.41 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00046333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00121677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00162694 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,053.70 or 1.00250363 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.17 or 0.00948432 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

SHIBA INU Profile

The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

