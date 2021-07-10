Shore Capital Reaffirms No Recommendation Rating for K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C)

Shore Capital reiterated their no recommendation rating on shares of K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on K3 Capital Group from GBX 382 ($4.99) to GBX 398 ($5.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of LON:K3C opened at GBX 352.50 ($4.61) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 353.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £242.74 million and a PE ratio of 39.61. K3 Capital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 125.22 ($1.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 395 ($5.16). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

