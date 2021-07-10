Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €54.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.40 ($64.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.57 ($60.67).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €53.22 ($62.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 52 week high of €52.56 ($61.84). The business’s 50-day moving average is €48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

