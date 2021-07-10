Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SIOX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sio Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $118.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 165,218 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $5,560,000. Knott David M bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.