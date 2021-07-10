SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,054,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,353,000 after buying an additional 65,359 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.66.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

SLG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

