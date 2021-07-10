Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Receives $38.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCCAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.21.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

