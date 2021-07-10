Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after buying an additional 128,216 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,394,000 after buying an additional 47,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAH opened at $46.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $33.82 and a one year high of $56.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,706,723.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at $42,976,302.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926 over the last three months. 34.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

