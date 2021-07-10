Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

Shares of SOTK opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 million, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of -0.14. Sono-Tek has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

